Police: Teen father, friend abused 3-month-old

Emotional family members left court upset after the first court appearance for two teens charged with abusing a 3-month-old.

A 17-year-old father and his 17-year-old friend injured a 3-month-old to the point the child is now on life support, according to West Memphis Police Department.

Fredrick Henderson is wanted by police for battery in the first degree of a child.

Police said the child was in the care of Henderson, as well as the child's father Malik Williams, on March 18. Police were called to the home after West Memphis Fire Department paramedics responded to the home regarding suspicious injuries to the child.

Officers said the stories Williams and Henderson provided regarding how the child was injured did not match the injuries to the child.

After the child received medical treatment at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, detectives were able to confirm the extensive internal head injuries of the child were not consistent with minor trauma.

A family member of the 17-year-old father said it was an accident. She said the baby boy became excited and started to jerk back, and that caused him to hit his head.

One neighbor arrived home just as the ambulance arrived at the house on North 16th Street last Saturday.

"Then I see the mother come out there with that baby and she had the baby walking. She was pacing with the baby," the neighbor said. "The mother-in-law said why didn't you keep the baby awake? He said I tried."

Warrants were issued for Williams and Henderson.

The child is currently on life support at Le Bonheur and is unable to breathe on his own.

Williams has since been arrested. He will be arraigned in court Friday.

Henderson remains at large.

"He's not a bad kid, and I don't think he was intentionally trying to hurt his baby," one neighbor said. "We have seen him out in the yard with his baby and no. He don't look like the type to hurt his baby, just as an accident."

Henderson and Williams are both 17 years old but both will be charged as adults in this case.

