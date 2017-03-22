FedExFamilyHouse will triple in size by 2018

By next year, the FedExFamilyHouse is expected to triple in size in the next few years.

A FedExFamilyHouse spokesperson said they usually have a wait list to accept kids, and doctors say the expansion is needed.

Wednesday marked the expansion's groundbreaking. Once finished, it will connect a four-story addition to the current facility.

The home away from home for Le Bonheur families will feature 21 new suits plus 30 hotel-style rooms for shorter stays.

"This is just who we are as a company,” said Neil Gibson, VP of Corporate Communications at FedEx. “It is one of our core values as a company to give back to the communities where we live and work. This is just what we do."

The Family House is a part of FedEx Cares, the company's initiative to donate $200 million to 200 communities by 2020.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.