Poor man asks judge to lower bond in brutal NYE stabbing

A man accused of stabbing a woman at least 20 times and leaving her face paralyzed asked a judge for a lower bond.

Delchon Weatherspoon listened as his attorney Joshua Stanton told the court he should be allowed out of jail because he is poor and cannot afford his $200,000 bond.

"He is in jail solely because he is impoverished,” Stanton said. “A wealthy man in his position would be free, would be out of custody pending trial."



Investigators said Weatherspoon admitted to stabbing Victoria Kelly, a woman he had been involved with multiple times on New Year's Day.

Prosecutors said her face is permanently paralyzed on one side.



"Victoria Kelly was stabbed at least 20 times,” said prosecutor Meghan Fowler. “She was chased out of home by the defendant and he followed her, stabbing her repeatedly."



When police showed up at Kelly's Hickory Hill home, they found Weatherspoon standing over her and yelling at her.

Weatherspoon said he was angry with Kelly for inviting her child's father to her house New Year's Eve, and police said Weatherspoon sent several text messages to Kelly's family saying he would kill her.



Weatherspoon's attorney cited the fact that Weatherspoon did not have a criminal record and has lived in Shelby County his entire life as a couple reasons the judge should let him out of jail pending a trial.



The judge denied Weatherspoon's request and left his bond at $200,000.

