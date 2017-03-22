Memphis high-rise fire determined to be arson, firefighter hospitalized

Memphis Fire Department responded to a call at a Downtown high rise located at the corner of North Main Street and Adams Avenue.

Fire officials said one unit on the 34th floor of the former iBank building caught fire.

Fire crews were dispatched at 4:30 p.m. and arrived seven minutes later. One firefighter was transported in stable condition to Methodist University Hospital with chest pains.

The cause of the fire was determined to be arson.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.