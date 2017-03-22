$1M grant will help low-income families with utility bills

Memphis Light, Gas and Water received a $1 million grant to help low-income families.

The money will be used to lower high utility bills caused by inefficient housing. Those problems primarily affect low-income families.

With the money, MLGW will be able to enact weatherization improvements in low-income communities.

The money is being provided by Tennessee Valley Authority.

"As Memphis families on low or fixed incomes struggle to meet utility expenses, they continue to fall behind in a never ending effort to keep current on their energy bills,” said Madeleine Taylor, former Executive Director of Memphis' NAACP. “I am thrilled to know that TVA has heard the voice of their customers here in Memphis, and applaud the leadership of our Memphis representatives on the TVA Board of Directors, V. Lynn Evans and Ron Walter, in responding to the needs of this community.”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.