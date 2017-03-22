Man robbed on Central Avenue, police search for person of interest

A couple robbed a man at gunpoint in Central Gardens and used his credit card at a nearby gas station.

Memphis Police Department hopes newly released surveillance video will help them identify the robbers.

"Everyone in the neighborhood wants these guys caught," victim Dave Cummings said.

Cummings lives in Central Gardens. Wednesday he was robbed in his own driveway.

"Pulled out a weapon, raised it above his head, pointed it at me, and said give me your stuff," Cummings recalled.

He said he wants the criminals caught, but he's very thankful that he walked away with his life.

