Eiffel Tower goes dark to honor London terror attack victims

The Eiffel Tower turned off its lights to show solidarity with the London terrorist attack victims (SOURCE: NBC)

In a sign of solidarity, the Eiffel Tower in France went dark at 6 p.m. CST (midnight local time in Paris) Wednesday in honor of the London terror attack victims.

According to the Associated Press, a knife-wielding man hit the heart of Great Britain on Wednesday and left five people dead and 40 others injured.

The man plowed a car into pedestrians walking on London's Westminster Bridge and then he stabbed a police officer to death.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the attacks were the result of a "sick and depraved" terrorist attack.

London officials told the AP they believe only one individual was responsible for the attacks. However, seven arrests were made.

This is not the first time the Eiffel Tower has shut off the lights after a large attack. Recently, the lights have been shut off at the Tower to show solidarity for victims throughout the world - including Syria, Canada, and the United States.

In December 2016, the Tower went dark to show solidarity with the people of Aleppo in Syria.

Just a couple months ago, in January, the lights were shut off to honor the victims of the deadly shooting at Quebec City in Canada.

In addition to showing solidarity for the world during tragedy, the Tower has also turned its lights off several times to honor victims of attacks in its own country.

In January 2015, the Tower once again turned dark to honor the fallen victims of the attack on the Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris. It also turned its lights off to show respect and honor for the victims of the France attack in November 2015.

However, the Tower has also known to show its support and unity without turning off the lights - but instead changing the color of the lights. For example, the Eiffel Tower was lit in rainbow colors following the attack at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in June 2016.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.