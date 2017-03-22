11-year-old grazed by bullet at Hickory View Place

An 11-year-old was struck by a bullet after shots were fired at Hickory View Place.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the bullet grazed the 11-year-old while she was inside a home.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and not taken to the hospital.

The suspect is believed to be in a black Porsche SUV.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.