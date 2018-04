Come see four of the top college basketball teams in America work out at FedExForum Thursday as the Bluff City hosts the Sweet 16 Round! You can see highlights of the day's Activities on WMC Action News 5 at 4, 5, and 6pm

NCAA SOUTH REGIONAL-MEMPHIS

FedExForum

Open Practices Thursday

Noon BUTLER

1PM UCLA

2PM NORTH CAROLINA

3PM KENTUCKY

Practices are free and open to the public.

