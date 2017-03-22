Kids threatened with gun walking home from school

What was supposed to be a simple walk home from school quickly turned into a nightmare for a group of local children.

The children said two teenagers not only followed them, but pulled a gun on them.

It was on their everyday walk home from school that the kids say they were threatened with a gun.

Now they are scared to go to school, and their parents want the teenagers responsible to be caught.

It's hard for the four kids to speak about what happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the group of cousins were threatened by gun-toting teenagers on their way home from school.

Every day after getting out of school, 11-year-old Elijah and his cousin Jordan walk to Newberry Elementary School to meet his little cousins.

The four kids make the half mile walk home, but on Tuesday afternoon, two teenagers decided to follow.

"We are calm and collected, we just keep walking and stayed calm as usual," Jordan said.

Before long, the kids said the two teenagers were teasing and making threats.

"’If he want to fight you call me and I’ll shoot him dead right now,’" Jordan recalled them saying.

They said the two boys showed them a gun and a clip loaded with bullets.

"At that moment, I thought I was going to get shot," Elijah said.

"Can't walk home from school thinking about being threatened, snatched, kidnapped," Jordan said.

Elijah and Jordan did what they could to get the younger girls out of harm’s way. As soon as the kids got home, their parents called police.

“It hurts my heart to know there is someone out there that would hurt our kids,” said Jordan’s mom Rosalyn.

Police are still looking for the teens responsible, but this loving family is thankful everyone is safe, and Elijah believes he knows why.

"The whole time we were walking, God was staying with us the whole time,” Elijah said.

Police are still looking for information about this crime. If you have any information, call police.

