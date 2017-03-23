City Watch for 'violent' man canceled - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City Watch for 'violent' man canceled

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department launched a City Watch alert Thursday for a man police considered violent.

MPD said Donaldo Jesse Rivera, 27, went missing around 8:30 Wednesday morning. He has since been found.

The City Watch for him was canceled at 1:40 p.m. Friday. MPD did not provide any information about where Rivera was found.

