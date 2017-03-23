21-year-old shot, killed while visiting family in Memphis

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Thursday morning while visiting family in Memphis.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened at The Reserve at Mt. Moriah Apartments, which is a few blocks away from Fox Meadows golf course, around 4 a.m.

Family members identified the victim as 21-year-old Michael Roby, from Brooksville, Mississippi.

Family members said Roby’s girlfriend was pregnant, and he was visiting his sister, who lives at the apartment complex.

They said the entire family was heading to New Orleans to celebrate Roby and his mother’s birthdays.

Neighbors are concerned about the safety of the apartments. Some neighbors said people are frequently firing shots there and the entrance gate is broken, allowing anyone to come through.

"For that to happen right in front of my door, it kind of does something to my mind," Anthony Arnold said.

"I'm concerned about them [grandchildren]," Tijuan Petty said. "They are out here playing. The first day we moved in we witnessed a robbery--the first day."

Police are looking for two or three suspects in this case.

