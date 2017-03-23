Accused gang member fights with officers inside high school

A student got into a fight with a police officer at Manassas High School on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers were called to the school when several students said they saw an orange flag hanging out of student’s pocket.

Due to school policy, the student was told he would be suspended for 180 days for having gang material on school property.

When officers told the student to leave the school, he refused.

When officers tried to escort the student from the school, he began to fight.

Three officers and two witnesses were eventually able to detain the student. Officers said the suspect tacked one officer and threw several punches before being contained.

The suspect was taken to the hospital before being charged with assault.

