City of Memphis testing tornado sirens; No watches, warnings active

If you hear a tornado siren going off in Memphis on Thursday, do not panic.

City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management is testing tornado sirens throughout the day for March 23, 2017.

There are no weather watches or warnings active in the Mid-South, and no severe weather is expected Thursday.

As always, our team of meteorologists will be monitoring if there is any threat of severe weather. You can download the WMC StormTrack 5 app for the latest watches, warnings, and your daily forecasts.

