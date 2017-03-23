Southaven Mayor talks streets, crime, scandals during State of the City

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite delivered his State of the City address Thursday and said from an embezzlement scandal to keeping crime out of the city, the city is tackling the problems.

Musselwhite said the city is working toward creating trust and aiming for a safer city.

The State of the City laid out the city's progress and standing before a packed Landers Center. The mayor said he first had to install something that can't be seen: trust.

Musselwhite said he had to work to build trust after his predecessor Greg Davis was accused of fraud and embezzlement.

"The trust is back, the money is right, and we restored trust in our city," Musselwhite said.

Multiple street improvement projects in progress all over the city, including widening Getwell Road, are part of the city's capitol improvement plan. The mayor said his administration is doing well so far.

"We still have work to do with our streets, but we've completed $16 million in new roads projects," Musselwhite said.

However, perhaps the topic on the minds of most individuals was the continuing fight against crime.

"It's no secret. We border one of the most dangerous cities in America," Musselwhite said.

He said his administration works daily to make sure crime in Memphis doesn't spill over. The mayor said crime statistics in Southaven remain well below national averages.

"Our police chief is very much aware of it," Musselwhite said. "We talk about it daily and we will control the crime as evidenced by the statistics."

The City of Southaven will receive a $60,000 check from the state auditors office as a result of the embezzlement investigation into former mayor Greg Davis.

