Butler Bulldog tours Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Butler’s mascot received a tour of the Bluff City on Thursday.

The bulldog’s journey was captured through his Twitter @ButlerBlue3.

Blue visited FedExForum, Beale Street and the Gibson factory!

Butler is in town for the Sweet 16. They'll take on North Carolina on Friday.

