Portions of I-55 to close for construction

A portion of I-55 will be closed for several days.

Tennessee Department of Transportation will be removing an abandoned Union Pacific Railroad bridge across I-55 this week.

From Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. through Monday, April 3 at 6 a.m. the following areas will be closed:

I-55 northbound will be detoured at the I-55/I-240 junction. I-55 southbound will be detoured at the I-40/I-55 junction.

I-55 southbound local traffic will have access to Exit 11 (West McLemore Avenue/Presidents Island)

I-55 Northbound local traffic will have access to Exit 10 (South Parkway West)

Detour signs will be posted throughout the construction area.

The work will be weather dependent.

