New app hopes to keep UofM students safe

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An app launched by the University of Memphis this month hopes to keep students safe.

The app, LiveSafe, lets students share information with campus police, access UofM resources, request help in case of emergency, and request a ‘SafeRide,’ and an in-person security escort.

You can download the app by searching “LiveSafe” on the App Store or Google Play.

