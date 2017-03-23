Mother charged after false report of kidnapping

A mother is in custody, charged with filing a false report, after she told police her son had been kidnapped.

All of Tennessee was on alert and searching for 1-year-old Isiah Edwards on Thursday afternoon. His mother said he was inside a car that was stolen from a Hickory Hill gas station. That information turned out not to be true.

"That ain't right," cousin Felicia Tate said.

Elbenie Edwards, the child's mother, has been charged by Memphis police with false reporting.

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for the child, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for him. It turned out neither were necessary.

MPD found the stolen car and Shaquille Wideman, the man suspected of stealing it, but they did not find Edwards. It turns out, Edwards was never inside the car.

"That's why she put the alert out saying her baby was in the car. She might have thought she would get the car back quicker," Tate said.

Edwards was found safe inside a family member's home, which is located more than 20 miles from where the car was stolen.

Wideman has been charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

"I had the baby. He was safe. He was OK," Isiah's aunt, Ashanti Golsby, said.

When asked why Edwards' mother would lie about his kidnapping, Edwards' grandmother was at a loss for words.

"I don't know. I don't know if she's hiding something or what. I don't know," grandmother Sherli Hopkins said.

"She needs to go to jail, she needs to go," Tate said. "That baby didn't, he didn't ask to be here."

