1 detained after man shot multiple times near Willow Oaks School

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot multiple times near a Memphis elementary school.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on New Willow Road. 

After the shooting, a man was seen running into a home just across the street from Willow Oaks School.

The school went on lockdown briefly, as officer investigated the case.

WMC Action News 5 cameras were there when officers removed a man from that home, placed him in handcuffs, and put him in the back of a squad car. 

The victim of the shooting was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition. 

Police have not released any other details about the suspect or what led up to the shooting.

