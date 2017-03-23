1 detained after man shot multiple times near Willow Oaks School

One person was detained by police after a man was reportedly shot multiple times (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

A man was shot multiple times near a Memphis elementary school.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on New Willow Road.

After the shooting, a man was seen running into a home just across the street from Willow Oaks School.

The school went on lockdown briefly, as officer investigated the case.

WMC Action News 5 cameras were there when officers removed a man from that home, placed him in handcuffs, and put him in the back of a squad car.

The victim of the shooting was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

Police have not released any other details about the suspect or what led up to the shooting.

