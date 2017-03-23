ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: insurance checklist for your glove box!

Don't say I never gave you anything.

Print this accident checklist and keep it in your or your children's cars' glove boxes, center consoles, whatever. The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) created it to help consumers document their accidents and keep a record of important contacts and insurance sources in the event of a crash.

"Emergencies don't take time off and, unfortunately, they can sometimes occur on vacation," said TDCI Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak. "Reviewing insurance information with family members...can make the difference should an emergency arise."

McPeak also shared these car accident tips:

* Call 911 if it's a serious accident with significant car damage or injuries.

* Get the other driver's contact and insurance information. Teach your driving children to do the same and teach them not to give the other driver certain personal information that might put them at risk of identity theft, like their Social Security numbers.

* DO NOT ADMIT FAULT. Let law enforcement and insurance sort that out.

* Take pictures of the scene and vehicles -- license plates, damage, vehicle identification numbers (VIN) if possible -- as long as it's safe to do so. The VIN is located on top of the dashboard on the driver's side, just under the windshield. Manufacturers also post the VIN on a label taped to the driver's side door frame.

* Get the names and contact information of the officer(s) who responded to the crash.

* If you or your child are traveling as a passenger in another driver's vehicle, that vehicle's policy may not offer enough coverage for you or your child in a crash. McPeak said your policy should pick up where that driver's policy falls short.

Records from the Tennessee Department of Safety revealed in 2015, 43,129 drivers in Shelby County had their drivers licenses revoked. 15 percent of them (6,546) were also charged with driving without insurance. In 2016, 40,617 Shelby County drivers lost their drivers licenses for various violations. 22 percent of those (8,769) were driving without insurance.

The Insurance Information Institute revealed Tennessee is ranked sixth in the nation for uninsured motorists, with 20.1 percent of its drivers uninsured. Mississippi ranks third, with 22.9 percent uninsured. Arkansas ranks at 11, with 15.9 percent uninsured.

Also remember: the Tennessee Department of Revenue is now tracking your auto insurance through its statewide Electronic Insurance Verification System. If your registration shows no evidence of coverage, you could be fined -- up to and including losing your car registration.

