Police officer under investigation for missing Crime Stopper funds

A state audit is underway in Mississippi after a Holly Springs officer was accused of stealing money from Crime Stoppers.

"It's disappointing, always, to hear anything when it comes to possible misappropriation or misuse of any kind of public funds, anybody's funds, quite frankly," Holly Springs Mayor Kelvin White said.

Holly Springs Crime Stoppers works with citizens to provide rewards for tips that help law enforcement catch criminals.

"What the city knows is there is an investigation with the Crime Stoppers money," Holly Springs city attorney Shirley Byers said.

A police officer is at the center of that investigation.

An estimated $8,000-$10,000 has been skimmed out of the Crime Stoppers fund. Since that money is provided by a state agency, this is not an internal investigation.

"We're concerned about it, and we intend to cooperate fully with any agency that's looking into this," Buck said.

Since this investigation is ongoing, neither the state or Holly Springs Police Department are identifying the officer.

"We know that records have been taken from here," Byers said. "The state auditor's office is the one doing this investigation. Once they make a determination, they will handle that directly with the officer."

The police officer remains on duty while the investigation is active.

