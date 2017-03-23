Mid-South high school senior named 2017 Youth of the Year

A Mid-South high school student was named 2017 Youth of the Year, and she credits the Boys and Girls Club for being a part of her path to success.

Zakiyah Walker is working to become the valedictorian at Soulsville Charter School. She plays on the volleyball team, works at a skating rink on the weekends, and even finds time to mentor younger students.

"I want to lead the generation," Walker said.

So, it's no surprise with all that giving the 18-year-old, who is on her way to Howard in the Fall on a full scholarship, was recently named the 2017 Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis Youth of the Year.

"I thought it was important to get involved with community service, because I like giving back," Walker said.

Walker's mother, Sharonda, said she was shocked when her daughter won the award, but she's seen her daughter's growth first hand not only at home, but also as her math teacher at Soulsville.

Sharonda said the last three years her daughter spent at the Boys and Girls Club has played a large role in molding Zakiyah.

"They're a jewel in our community," Sharonda said.

A jewel that has helped mold her daughter into a leader in the Memphis community. Sharonda said she believes it could do the same for others.

Her daughter is now heading to Nashville to compete against others from across the state who have also benefited from the Boys and Girls Club.

