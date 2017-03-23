7-month-old abducted from day care found safe, woman in custody

A 7-month-old that went missing from a day care in Frayser was safely located. The child was located in the 2500 block of Tricia Drive after she was dropped off on a doorstep at an apartment complex three miles from Elite Academy day care.

Memphis Police Department said it is investigating the abduction of A'Lelah LaShun Fentress.

The woman accused of taking the baby without permission is in custody, according to police officers. The identity of that person has not been released.

"We're very happy that the baby is safe and she's unharmed," Lt. Col. Lenora Armstead said. "It's heartwarming that we found her."

Witnesses said the girl was picked up from day care by a pregnant woman that was not authorized to take the child. Elite Academy is located near the Frayser-Raleigh Road and Old Allen Road intersection.

"We take calls like this very seriously and we exhaust the resources," MPD spokesman Louis Brownlee said. "We always try to ensure a happy ending to the situation and today was a great day."

Armstead said when she learned of the baby being taken, it was devastating.

A'Lelah's mother arrived at the day care and was told her child had already left.

The woman who took the child signed the name "Jasmine."

