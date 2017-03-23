Injured volunteer firefighter: 'I would do it again'

A volunteer firefighter is recovering from injuries he suffered after he charged into a house fire in Corinth on Sunday.

"I've always had the desire to give back, and I think most people in the fire services do," firefighter Brad Kershaw said.

That desire led Biggersville volunteer firefighter Brad Kershaw into a blaze Sunday afternoon.

Kershaw, along with his team, were sent to a house on County Road 627 to help with containing the blaze.

"I guess it had gotten to a point where they needed additional manpower and water," Kershaw said.

Once the fire was contained, Kershaw and his crew did what is called 'salvage and recovery.' He was trying to pull family photos off the wall when a piece of the smoldering roof fell on his head and burned his arm.

"I've got second-degree across my wrist and from here to about here is first-degree," Kershaw said, pointing to his forearm. "That's probably the most painful portion of it."

Kershaw was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition and is on light duty for the next few days. But, he said the injury will not stop him from trying to help the community.

"I would do it again, but in a different way," Kershaw said. "It sheds light on what we need to improve on as a fire community in the future so that people don't get hurt."

