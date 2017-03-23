Congressman Kustoff announces support for health care bill - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Congressman Kustoff announces support for health care bill

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: David Kustoff) (Source: David Kustoff)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

As the battle over health care reform heats up on Capitol Hill, a local GOP congressman announced that he will support the American Health Care Act.

Congressman David Kustoff (TN-08) previously said he was unsure whether or not to support the bill, but his office has now said the congressman will support the act.

"For seven years, Obamacare has been a burden on the American people,” Kustoff said in a statement. “With premiums rising and insurers dropping out of the exchange at an alarming rate, the failing health care law is in a death spiral. Republicans have promised to repeal this disastrous law and provide relief to the American people. Later today, I will vote to do just that."

