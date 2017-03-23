MPD: Woman raped inside her vehicle after giving man a ride

Memphis police said a woman told officers she was raped Sunday, February 12, at approximately 6 a.m.

The 36-year-old woman told police she gave a ride to a man who was walking in the area of Airways Boulevard and Holmes Road.

She said while she was sitting inside her vehicle, she was raped by the man.

The woman told officers the rape happened on the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area of Millbranch Road and Shelby Drive.

The man was caught on surveillance video as he walked into a nearby business.

If you have any information on the identity of the man or this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

