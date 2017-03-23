MPD officer's badge, vest among items stolen from his car

Police are looking for this woman, listed as a 'person of interest', in the theft (SOURCE: MPD)

A Memphis police officer was the victim of a crime in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD said shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart in the 2800 block of Hickory Hill Road after a vehicle was broken into and items belonging to the officer were stolen.

Police said the officer's department issued duty vest, MPD badge #4793, the officer's name plate, and precinct insignia were all stolen from inside the vehicle.

Store cameras captured a tan vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet unknown model sedan, parked behind the victim's vehicle. A man got out of that sedan and walked toward the victim's vehicle and stole the property.

Police are searching for the man, as well as a female who is listed as a person of interest.

