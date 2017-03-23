Man wanted for using stolen debit card

Bartlett police are searching for a man they say used a stolen debit card at Walmart in the 8400 block of Highway 64 on February 26.

Police said the man was captured on surveillance video in the store.

According to investigators, the man was seen driving what appears to be a gray Hyundai.

If you can help identity this person, call Bartlett Police Department at 901-385-5529 ext. 2104.

