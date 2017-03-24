Grizzlies battle, but fall in San Antonio

Just last weekend, the Grizzlies beat the Spurs at FedExForum to take a 2-0 lead in their regular season series.

Thursday night, the scene shifted to San Antonio where the Spurs are almost unbeatable, having won 11 of their last 13.

Grizz went with the long ball and spread the wealth to stay into it. Five different players knocked down a three-pointer, with 10 threes overall as a team.

But the Grizz went down 15, because LaMarcus Aldridge heated up from all angles for San Antonio. He had 23 point and 8 rebounds.

Memphis tied it in the 4th, but San Antonio wins it, final score 97-90.

The Grizzlies, now 40-32, next play at Golden State Sunday night.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.