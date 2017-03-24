Man charged with murder of 21-year-old

Memphis Police Department made an arrest in the death of a 21-year-old man shot while visiting family in Memphis.

Michael Roby was shot and killed at The Reserve at Mt. Moriah Apartments on Thursday morning. Family members said he was visiting his sister from Brooksville, Mississippi. His girlfriend is pregnant.

A witness told police Roby was shot three times.

Marquez Duncan is arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of Roby.

A mugshot is not yet available for Duncan.

