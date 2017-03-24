SUV catches fire on I-240 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

SUV catches fire on I-240

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An SUV caught fire on Interstate 240 near Lamar Avenue.

The fire broke out around 6:50 a.m. Friday.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire.

Traffic has since been cleared in the area.

