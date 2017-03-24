1 killed, 4 hurt after car crashes into tractor - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

COAHOMA CO., MS (WMC) -

A person was killed and several others injured in a crash in Coahoma County, Mississippi, on Thursday night.

The wreck happened on old Highway 49 just outside the city of Clarksdale.

Clarksdale Mayor Bill Luckett said the vehicle hit an agricultural spray rig.

Four people were airlifted to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

