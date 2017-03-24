Severe weather expected this weekend

A cold front will bring a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms late Friday night and Saturday. This front will interact with a warm, moisture-rich environment that is primed for storms.
TIMING: The front will arrive in eastern Arkansas around midnight and cause a chance for thunderstorms through 4 a.m. Some of these storms could be severe. This line will be crossing over the Mississippi River around 4 a.m. and will slowly move through west Tennessee and north Mississippi through 6 a.m.
After a short break from rain, thunderstorms will redevelop around noon in north Mississippi and west Tennessee. So, be weather aware overnight, early Saturday morning, and from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Rain will be east of the Mid-South by 6 p.m. and the rest of the night will be dry. Sun returns on Sunday!
THREATS: Heavy rain and lightning will be likely overnight Friday and before 5 p.m. Saturday. However, some storms could produce strong wind gusts and large hail. Please have a way to get weather information overnight tonight in eastern Arkansas. We recommend having the alerts turned ON in the WMC Weather App, so you will be alerted to any severe thunderstorm warnings. For areas east of the Mississippi River, you should be ready for severe storms Saturday morning and afternoon.
