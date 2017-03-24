Mid-South Peace and Justice Center hosts community organizing skills training

The Mid-South Peace and Justice Center invites experienced and less experienced organizers, activists, community leaders, and those who just want to learn about community organizing to attend Community Organizing Skills Training.

The program explores the necessary skills needed to be organizers and create systematic change in a group or community, with non-violence

as a foundation. MPJC said the training will build knowledge and experience of core organizer skills in a hands-on, direct manner, while also drawing out the expertise that the group has within.

Some of the topics expected to be covered include: Intro to Organizing, Campaign Planning, Facilitating Meetings, Working with Media and Intro to Nonviolent Direct Action.

The location for the event has yet to be named, but the dates are set for Friday, June 23 from 6-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; and Sunday, June 25 from 2-6:30 p.m..

You must attend all three days at an income sliding cost scale.

You can register by clicking here or by calling 901-725-4990.

