Motorcycle officer struck by car in Midtown

A Memphis police officer was struck by a car while riding his motorcycle Friday morning.

The crash happened at 10:10 a.m. at Union Avenue and Claybrook Street.

The officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

