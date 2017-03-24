Black Box Performing Arts Festival hosting 3-day event - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Black Box Performing Arts Festival hosting 3-day event

(Source: Black Box Fest) (Source: Black Box Fest)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

It's a cultural thing! The National Black Box Performing Arts Festival is hosting a three-day event aimed at promoting cultural equity by showcasing dancers, filmmakers and more from the African-American and Latino community. 

The event is April 6-9.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly