Arrests bring sense of relief to loved ones of Green Beetle employee shot

A couple robbed a man at gunpoint in Central Gardens and used his credit card at a nearby gas station.

Memphis Police Department made two arrests after a series of robberies and one shooting that happened in Downtown and Midtown Memphis. Burgers and beer were on the tables Friday night, but on everyone's mind was the man who used to make them but was shot earlier this week.

On March 22, two robberies happened downtown, one that included a shooting. The victim in the shooting was an employee at the Green Beetle. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

"You would think that the mood would be some what somber," Green Beetle employee Jay Stricker said. "But, because this is a local restaurant and bar and lots of locals come here on a regular basis and we know each other, we are able to feed off that positivity that Mike provides."

Mike Nelson was shot Tuesday night outside the Green Beetle after complying with the shooters when they told him to get out of his car. He was shot in the back.

"Typically that crime sort of stays on the other side, south of Beale and so forth," Stricker said. "But, to hear that it happened outside of my place, in my neighborhood, very unnerving."

Investigators were told about a similar robbery that happened on Central Avenue. In that robbery, the victim’s credit cards were stolen and later used.

Investigators then determined the two cases were related.

After receiving tips on the robberies, police identified the suspects as Mashonitruis Davis and Martemus Gillie. Police said it was Gillie who was responsible for the shooting.

The news of the arrests came as a relief for those at the Green Beetle and those who live in the area.

"Very much a relief. As a resident of downtown Memphis and so on, the ongoing crimes that we are hearing about, it was very much a relief to hear they picked these guys up," Stricker said.

Stricker said Nelson is always positive about everything.

"The thing about Mike is he's got a really good attitude," Stricker said. "He's really positive about everything."

In surveillance video, Gillie can be seen paying for a drink with the stolen credit card. The video was taken just hours after Davis and Gillie robbed Dave Cummings on Central Avenue in Midtown on Wednesday.

"You know, it's funny. They took about $250 out of my pocket and spent about $7 or $8 on a Frappacino," Cummings said.

Cummings said he knows he's lucky he was just a robbery victim and not a shooting victim.

"I made some good decisions that night about not fighting back and just surrendering everything they wanted," Cummings said. "Clearly, if I had fought back, he would have had no compulsion not to shoot me."

Davis is charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the robbery on Central Avenue. Gillie is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of especially aggravated robbery.

"If anybody could get through this, it's going to be Mickey," Stricker said.

