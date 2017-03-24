Teens accused of beating 3-month-old arraigned

A 17-year-old father and his 17-year-old friend injured a 3-month-old to the point the child is now on life support, according to West Memphis Police Department.

Emotional family members left court upset on Friday after the first court appearance for two teens charged with abusing a 3-month-old.

Malik Henderson and Fredrick Williams, both 17, are charged with first-degree battery. During Friday's arraignment they were given $50,000 bonds and appointed a public defender.

Williams' 3-month-old son was injured on March 18 in West Memphis, Arkansas. The child remains on life support at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital with extensive head trauma.

Williams and Henderson's charges will be upgraded if the baby does not survive.

In court, the judge made it clear that if the suspects make bond, they are not to leave their house under any circumstances.

They are not even allowed to go to school. The teens' school work is to be sent home each day for them to complete.

Investigators arrested Williams and Henderson, and officers said their accounts of how the baby was injured did not match up.

Henderson and Williams will be back in court April 28.

