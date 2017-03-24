Theft trial for former TN Rep. Curry Todd delayed

A judge decided to push back Former Tennessee Representative Curry Todd's trial to May 9.

Rep. Todd was charged with theft of property in August after he was caught on camera taking his opponent's campaign signs. He admitted he took the signs, but said he had permission from the property owner.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Todd failed to turn himself in, so he was arrested.

In a twist, Todd's opponent, Rep. Mark Lovell, bailed him out of jail just days before voters went to the polls. Seven months later, there is still no resolution to the theft accusations.

"We have tried to get this thing set and disposed of on numerous occasions," defense attorney Ted Hansom said. "So, yes, we'd like to move forward."

In another twist, Lovell resigned from the District 95 seat in February amid sexual misconduct allegations. Ten candidates announced they would like to run for the seat. A special election is set for June.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.