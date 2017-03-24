IKEA evacuated due to threat - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

IKEA evacuated due to threat

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

IKEA evacuated guests and employees from its store in Cordova following an anonymous threat made via a phone call.

Memphis Police Department sent officers to the business to investigate.

After officers searched the building and determined there was no threat, employees and customers were allowed to reenter.

