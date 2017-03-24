State Department warns, educates people about carjackings

More and more carjackings are happening in Memphis and across the country.

Memphis Police Department said 151 people were carjacked in Memphis in 2015. In 2016, that number increased to 195.

The U.S. State Department said carjackings are the crime happening most in America. The department said a great way to avoid being a victim is avoiding the areas where carjackings happen most often:

High crime areas

Lesser traveled roads (rural areas)

Intersections where you must stop

Isolated areas in parking lots

Residential driveways and gates

Traffic jams or congested areas

The department also created a step-by-step guide for what you should do if you ever end up in the middle of a carjacking. Click here to read that guide.

