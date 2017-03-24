Disco style visitation service held for Robert 'Hollywood' Raiford

The visitation for a Memphis disco icon went off as he had planned, with hundreds of friends and family celebrating his life in style Friday night.

Robert "Hollywood" Raiford, 75, passed away this week from kidney failure.

Raiford made sure disco music, flashing lights, his red cape, even a gold crown were all there for his visitation Friday at Harrison's Memorial Chapel.

Disco music played and lights flashed Friday as Raiford's family received loved ones.

"It's different. It's different. They got him laid out like he lived in the club," friend Kim Smith said. "He was a great man. I mean, he brought the disco to Memphis, Tennessee and we all partied there so we all had such a wonderful time."

Raiford was dressed in a gold crown and white suit.

"The way they putting him away is beautiful, his family and everybody," Rico 'The Bear', friend, said.

It was a true celebration of the man who lit up the night in downtown Memphis for decades with his clubs, disco ball, disco music, and his outrageous costumes he wore for the unforgettable shows he put on behind the D.J. booth.

"That was him. That's him. That's Raiford," Frank James, friend, said. "Disco, every time you see him he's dressed in different outfits."

Raiford was a man everybody loved once they met him and that was evident with the crowds that never stopped as people paid their respects.

"The first club started with dirt floors. He always treated everybody right," Mac Tall said.

Long time friend Bob Cameron said the news of Raiford's passing was heartbreaking.

"I tell you, it broke my heart when they called me and told me he died," Cameron said.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 25, from 11-11:55 a.m. The visitation will be at New Hope Baptist Church, located at 2731 Enterprise Avenue. The funeral will follow at noon.

But, even in death, "Hollywood" Raiford seems to live on.

