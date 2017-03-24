Grandmother attacked in driveway with tire iron: 'I was fighting for my life'

A woman was attacked in her driveway on Friday morning. The woman said she was beaten with a tire iron and left with bruises up and down her body. But, she said she is the winner of the entire ordeal because...she's alive.

Patsy Whitten, 71, was robbed in her driveway and even with osteoarthritis, trouble breathing, and a herniated disk...she said she's the winner.

"I can't believe I made it through that fight," Whitten said.

She said the entire horrifying ordeal happened in front of her home in the 6600 block of Steeplechase Circle. It's the same home she has lived in for 22 years.

"I've got bruised right here from the tire iron," Whitten said.

Purple and red bruises are scattered across Whitten's arms, leg, and chest, from the nearly 15 minute struggle with the robber.

She said when she arrived home from a local casino and stepped out of her truck, the man appeared.

"I said, 'you followed me. You had to'," Whitten said she told the man. "He pulled out that tire iron and grabbed it in his hand and drawed back and was gonna hit me in the head and I grabbed it."

She never stopped fighting from that moment.

"Of course, I was fighting for my life, and he kept telling me he was going to kill me," she said.

The masked man was still able to take away Whitten's credit cards, driver's license, and $400 in cash winnings from the casino.

"I can't believe you are doing this to a 71-year-old woman'. He says 'I don't give a F how old you are," Whitten said.

But, despite losing her money, she said she's still the winner.

"I was the winner because I'm not dead," she said.

Whitten is happy to be alive and has chosen to carry a gun from this point forward.

"If it happened to me, it can happen to anybody," Whitten said.

Investigators said the man drove off in a gray Chevrolet vehicle, but they did not have any other descriptions for the suspect or his vehicle.

If you know anything that could help investigators solve this crime, contact Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the woman. If you would like to donate, click here.

