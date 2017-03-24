New Germantown elementary school property identified

It's down to four finalists in the controversial search for the site of a new Germantown elementary school.

It's down to four finalists in the controversial search for the site of a new Germantown elementary school.

The four locations that could house Germantown's next school. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The four locations that could house Germantown's next school. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Germantown Municipal School District is a vote away from buying property and starting construction on a new elementary school.

After months of meetings, discussions, and controversy, the Germantown Municipal School District landed on a site for its new elementary school.

The site is located at Poplar Pike and Forest Hill Irene. It's currently 38 acres of land with overgrown bushes and trees, but parents and school leaders hope it will soon be a thriving school.

Germantown Superintendent Jason Manuel said the district has 500 more students than optimal capacity allows.

"We could use it [the new school] tomorrow. This is the one that was the highest scoring site when we looked at all the potential sites," Manuel said.

Manuel said buying the property will cost $3.1 million, and then the district will spend $2 million to develop the site into an elementary school.

In the next step in the process, Germantown School Board is scheduled to vote on the proposed site in a meeting April 5th at Houston High School.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.