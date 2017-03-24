Two people wanted for burglarizing car wash

A man and a woman are wanted for breaking into a coin machine at a car wash and taking the money.

Memphis Police Department said the couple committed the crime on Monday night, at approximately 8 p.m. They went after several coin vaults and vending machines at a car wash in the 3800 block of Jackson Avenue.

The couple was captured on surveillance video and police believe they are responsible for additional burglaries of car wash coin vaults throughout the city.

If you have any information on the identity of these individuals, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

