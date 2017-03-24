SCSO holds grand opening for Bill Oldham Fitness Center

The Bill Oldham Fitness Center was officially opened Friday.

The new 201 Poplar Corrections Deputy gym was named after Sheriff Oldham.

Oldham was elected Shelby County Sheriff in 2010 after starting his law enforcement career in 1972.

He first assignment was at Uniform Patrol South Precinct. He later moved to the Anti-Crime Team.

In his career, he has earned two MPD Officer of the Year Awards and served as lieutenant, captain, and deputy chief.

He then served as Deputy Director for four years, where he was chosen to attend the FBI National Executive Institute.

He was appointed by Governor Bill Haslam to the Tennessee Corrections Board of Control in 2011 and was then elected as chairman of the board. In 2015, Haslam chose him as one of 23 leaders from across Tennessee to work on a committee to address Truth in Sentencing and Recidivism.

