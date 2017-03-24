Memphis health officials relieved at withdrawal of health care bill

After failing to get the needed number of votes to pass the proposed health care bill, House GOP leaders withdrew the bill Friday.

The withdraw of the Heath Care Act of 2017 has some leaders at two major Memphis hospitals breathing a sigh of relief.

Supporters of the American Health Care Act see the bill as a positive way to cut federal spending and increase health care options for citizens.

But, leaders of major Shelby County hospitals saw it as a threat to their facilities and patients.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Senior Vice-President of Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs Cato Johnson admits Obamacare isn't perfect. Johnson says it has its share of problems, but he believes the new legislation could be more detrimental to Shelby County.

He said those who don't have insurance are likely to seek aid from the Emergency Room instead of a doctor's appointment and likely will not pay that pricey ER bill.

"One hundred and seventy five thousand individuals in the state of Tennessee will loose coverage who have coverage right now," Cato said.

President Donald Trump disagrees.

"People don't realize how great our bill was," Trump said.

Le Bonheur President and CEO Meri Armour said the bill threatened pediatric care and would have cut a billion dollars from children's hospitals over the next 10 years.

Despite their concerns, supportive Republicans and the president are hoping to make changes and push for the repeal of Obamacare again.

