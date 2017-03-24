Police search for person responsible for kidnapping 4-year-old

Memphis Police Department is searching for the person responsible for kidnapping a 4-year-old child on March 17 from the 3500 block of Daggett Street.

Police said the child was taken to a home that is described as red with a lot of grass and trees. The child was later found wearing a black jacket that didn't belong to her. The jacket is described as a black hooded zip jacket with white and red stripes on it. The inside of the jacket has a fleece lining.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, dark complexion, tall, skinny, with a bald head and a long beard that got out of a 4-door red, small vehicle and grabbed the girl from her yard.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

