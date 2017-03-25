Woman shot in leg at party in East Memphis

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the leg at a party in East Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Kearney Avenue, near the University of Memphis area.

People began fighting as the party ended. During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and began shooting.

A woman was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said the suspects left the scene in a dark colored 4-door vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information that could help police, call MPD at 901-545-COPS.

